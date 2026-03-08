It’s not a very interesting weather pattern, south Florida. Remember, though, it could be much worse than simply boring! The quiet weather is courtesy of High Pressure that continues its grip on the region. The High isn’t going to hold for too many more days (yes, there’s an “expiration” in sight) so sit back and enjoy these tranquil times.

Winds have been part of the weather story going back several days, with gusty conditions to end last week. Those wind speeds are slowly coming down, but it will still remain breezy (especially near the coast). As such, with the onshore flow comes the (high) threat for rip currents at the beach. It’s not advised to enter the surf with dangerous currents that can sweep-up even experienced swimmers.

You’ve also noticed the warm start to March. That will continue. Temperatures are running about 3 to 5-degrees warmer than usual. The warm and humid flow will “spring” higher as winds veer more out of the south later this week. Upon High Pressure weakening over time, we’ll see the approach of a future front moving into Florida. The latest forecast models show that happening from Thursday into Friday. Depending on how far south the boundary gets, it could trigger instances of rain and possible storms later in the week. Stay tuned.