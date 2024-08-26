NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit-and-run collision involving two personal watercrafts left one man injured in North Bay Village, according to authorities.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to Captain Joe’s Boat Rentals, located at 1819 79th Street Causeway, on Monday evening.

7News cameras captured the victim being transported from the platform boat to the dock.

According to The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, one personal watercraft collided with another, ejecting the victim into the water. He was subsequently transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with facial injuries.

FWC said that the second vessel, described as a yellow to neon yellow personal watercraft with an adult Black male operator and a female passenger in a cheetah print bathing suit, fled the scene.

FWC is asking anyone with information or video footage to contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-FWCC (3922).

