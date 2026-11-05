Help is on the way after a brutal stretch of relentless rain and flooding. High Pressure is building back (into Florida) following all the recent saturation.

On Wednesday, many locations picked up 2 – 4 inches of rain. Broward County received the biggest soaking and that included over 6 inches of rainfall in Coconut Creek! Needless to say, flooding issues have been moderate to major across the hardest hit areas.

Looking ahead, the radar will be less active to round out the week. We’re calling for mostly dry conditions along with warm temperatures. Even as a weak Front approaches this weekend (pushing from north Florida to the south) its effects should be minimal. We’ll also see more sunshine than we’ve had in awhile.