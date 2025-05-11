The weekend has been nice so far and it will remain quite nice for Mother’s Day this Sunday!

Expect more clouds but still bright skies and some sunshine at times. It will be warm and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 80s and gusts up to 30 mph. With the high humidity, peak feels-like temperatures will reach the low 90s for many locations.

Besides a spotty shower or storm, it will remain dry Sunday but that changes starting tonight as a slow-moving front inches closer to Florida from the Gulf.

This will usher in cloudy skies overnight while rain and storms move in from west to east, reaching the lower Florida Keys first and eventually the east coast metro by around daybreak Monday morning.

Monday will likely be a soggy, stormy and unsettled day as the model guidance is showing several rounds of rain and storms driving through the area throughout the day Monday and continuing into Monday night. Isolated severe storms will be possible, mainly producing strong winds.

Heavy rainfall leading to flooding will be a concern with this setup. A widespread 1-3 inches is forecast but heavier pockets are expected. The below forecast model image is not meant to be taker verbatim but shows the potential that some locations could receive numerous inches of rainfall. We sure need the rain but not too much in a short period of time.

Heading into Tuesday, it has been trending drier as the front will have passed by then but isolated to scattered showers and storms will still be possible near the east coast.

It’s not until Wednesday and beyond when a dome of high pressure starts to build in, leading to dry, sunny and eventually hot conditions. Highs by next weekend could potentially reach the 90s for the first time this year!