The weather pattern overall remains fairly nice this weekend following a great stretch of weather this week.

A weak front is heading south across Florida, which will lead to a gradual increase in rain chances, however.

On Saturday, the main story will be the heat with record high temperatures possible in spots, especially in Marathon, with forecast highs in the low to mid 90s.

Skies will feature a mix of sun and clouds paired with the potential for a few, late-day, passing showers across the mainland.

This very weak front will then be entering the region of South Florida on Sunday, so rain chances will be a higher at a 40-50% chance.

Like Saturday, lots of dry time is expected with sunshine and patchy clouds. The best chance for seeing some rain or a thunderstorm will be from the mid-afternoon through early-evening hours.

By Monday, this front will either start to stall right across South Florida or just to our south. Regardless, winds should be more out of the north by then, which should actually briefly drop humidity levels and temperatures very slightly.

Temperatures and humidity will then rise with highs back into the 90s by the end of next week as that stalled front lifts back north across the state as a warm front midweek.

As that happens, moisture levels will increase too, allowing for higher rain chances mid to late next week. It’s not looking like a washout but there will just be a better risk at seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms at times along with more clouds.