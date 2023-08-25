These days, most shows go on, rain or shine. That’s a good thing for us here in SoFlo, because our weather is usually extreme heat or heavy downpours.

But you will not need an umbrella or ice pack tonight, because Deco’s got your concert forecast for the month of September.

Luke Hemmings (singing): “Youngblood, say you want me, say you want me out of your life. And I’m just a dead man walking tonight.”

Rock on, SoFlo. The pop group 5 Seconds of Summer is bringing its world tour to South Florida.

The Aussie band will take the stage at Hollywood’s Hard Rock Live on Sept. 6. Standing room tickets are still available, so get there early if you wanna lock down a good spot.

Axl Rose (singing): “What a weight upon your shoulders that you don’t need. My heart bleeds for me.”

September is a busy month at Hard Rock Live, because Guns N’ Roses is playing there, too.

You can catch Axl Rose, Slash and the rest of the group on Sept. 15.

SZA (singing): “This may be the night that my dreams might let me know, all the stars are closer.”

Talk about star power! SZA is bringing her SOS Tour to Miami.

She’ll be jamming out at the Kaseya Center on Sept. 20, and knowing SZA, this show’s gonna be hot, hot, hot!

Becky G (singing): “You light me up inside, like the Fourth of July. Whenever you’re around, I always seem to smile.”

2023 is Becky G’s year. The Latin superstar is hitting the road for her first ever headlining tour, and you know she’s gotta show SoFlo some love.

Becky will be at Hard Rock Live on Sept. 23, so bring those dancing shoes and get ready to party.

John Mayer (singing): “Maybe you’re the last train, maybe you’re the last train home.”

Why settle for one John Mayer concert when you can have two? The singer is headlining a pair of shows at Hard Rock Live on Sept. 27 and 28.

Both concerts are part of John’s Solo arena tour. He does have opening acts, but John’s set will just be him with a guitar and piano.

Drake (rapping): “I know when that hotline bling, that can only mean one thing.”

Drake loves himself a double feature, too. That’s why he’s performing back-to-back nights in Miami.

His It’s All a Blur Tour is coming to the Kaseya Center on Sept. 28 and 29. A double dose of Drizzy? Now that’s worth celebrating.

