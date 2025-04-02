FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department said the changes made for this year’s spring break season have paid off.

Officers said they made 39 arrests, a 63% increase from last year’s 24 arrests.

Authorities issued 4,042 citations, up from the 3,883 issued over spring break in 2024.

Officials also said there were no major incidents reported throughout the entire spring break season.

