FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents are returning back to their Fort Lauderdale high-rise after a strange odor sparked concerns.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene after receiving reports of a strange odor coming from a 14th floor unit at a condominium near 220 SE Second Street, Tuesday.

Two residents were transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Hazmat teams investigated the building but found no hazardous material.

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