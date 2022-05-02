NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A former North Miami mayoral candidate has been arrested for stealing money from Miami-Dade County.

Mackinley Lauriston, former Cheif of Staff for Miami-Dade Commissioner Jean Monestime, appeared in bond court for stealing $100,000 in county money, Monday morning.

State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle is expected to announce new details involving Monestime and two other people charged with allegedly stealing $640,000 in county money.

“This is a sealed warrant, so I’m gonna have to open it,” said Judge Mindy Glazer. “Are you still seeking to have any objection?”

Lauriston was also connected to a county fraud probe.

“You were arrested pursuant to an arrest warrant. It contains numerous charges,” said Glazer.

The current aide for Monestine, Evelt Jeudy, was also arrested on Friday.

Court records show Juedy faces a number of charges, including theft, official misconduct by a public servant exploiting a public position, racketeering and grand theft.

Monestine said in a statement, “Given that this matter is now in the hands of the criminal justice system, I am not at liberty to comment further.”

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also commented on the matter.

“I understand there was going to be information coming out today. I’m not aware of the details. This is an ongoing investigation, and we will await further information,” said Levine Cava.

Lauriston’s bond was set at $100,000.

Monestine’s office was contacted for comment, and 7News is still waiting to hear back.

