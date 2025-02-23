LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn made five free throws down the stretch as part of his 29 points, J’Vonne Hadley added 18 points and No. 25 Louisville withstood several second-half rallies to hold off Florida State 89-81 on Saturday for its fifth consecutive win.

The Cardinals (21-6, 14-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) led 39-19 late in the first half before the Seminoles closed within six points several times in the second half. Hadley and Terrence Edwards Jr. (16 points) made layups for a double-digit advantage, and Hepburn followed with a basket in the paint and two free throws for a 74-61 cushion.

Hepburn’s fallback 3 with a tick left on the shot clock made it 79-64, but Florida State got within 81-75 on Daquan Davis’ layup with 1:05 left. Hepburn made three free throws, Edwards hit two and Hepburn made two more with 14 seconds left to help Louisville complete a season sweep.

Jamir Watkins had 23 points and Malique Ewin 19 for the Seminoles (16-11, 7-9), who had won three of four coming in.

Hepburn made 17 of 19 from the line to offset 5-of-13 shooting for his second-highest scoring total this season. The Cardinals finished 26 of 52 from the field and 30 of 34 from the line.

Takeaways

Florida State: The Seminoles began out of sync on both ends but regrouped by halftime and made it tense in the second half.

Louisville: The Cardinals never trailed but weren’t in control and needed every one of Hepburn’s free throws.

Key moment

Hepburn made a steal, was fouled by Daquan Davis with 53 seconds left and hit two free throws.

Key stats

Louisville made 33.3% of its 3-pointers, compared to FSU’s 23.5% and shot twice as many free throws.

Up next

Florida State hosts North Carolina on Monday night. Louisville visits Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.

