Florida Front

A front will traverse South Florida on Friday bringing with it a chance for stray downpours.



The front will not change the temps that much, maybe a degree or two drop, but once it clears late in the day, it should get rid of the humidity for a day or so.

Saturday will see near typical highs in the mid 80s with plenty of sunshine, and Mother’s Day is promising to be nice and quiet with only a stray shower in the forecast.

Mother’s Day Weekend is looking good.

By next week, the heat and humidity make a big return.