MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - State officials have begun enforcing what may come as a detour for some people looking to get their driver’s license in Florida.

Miami-Dade County Tax Collector Dariel Fernandez is one of the people in charge of implementing a major shift in how residents receive a license to drive in the Sunshine State

Starting Friday, at the direction of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, only English will be allowed on all driving tests, and translation services won’t be available.

“When the instructor’s asking you to, you know, ‘make a left, make a right,’ you know, ‘continue, what do you see other there? One way,’ whatever, all of this is going to be in English,” said Fernandez.

Until this Thursday, people had a list of language choices. State officials said that is no longer the case.

“No more Spanish, no more Russian, no more Creole, no more Arabic,” said Fernandez.

The tax collector said the change applies to all driver’s license classifications.

“So, if the state changes anything, we need to comply with that,” he said.

Last year, Fernandez said, more than 66% of drivers who took the exam in Miami-Dade County did so in Spanish, but state officials said they’re making the change to promote safer roadways and to ensure those behind the wheel understand traffic laws.

7News cameras captured people lining up outside a DMV location in Miami Gardens, Friday morning.

The day before, many who spoke with 7News in Miami-Dade said the change in policy is a turn in the right direction.

“I think that’s awesome, and it only makes sense, even though I am Hispanic,” said Johnny Alvarez.

“I took it in Spanish in my case because it was easy for me, but all of the signs and everything are in English, so people have to know what they mean, those signs,” said Benjamin Escudero.

“The fact of the matter is, if you can’t read the sign — as far as the speed limit, where you can turn, you know, etcetera, etcetera, etcetera — you shouldn’t be driving on the highway anyways,” said Alvarez.

Meanwhile, others, like Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, feel the move creates a barrier for a large part of the population.

Prior to the change, Fried shared a lengthy message on X that reads in part, “This isn’t about safety. It’s about racism.”

Fernandez said DMV will have resources and study guides for drivers, but just like the test, they’ll only be offered in English.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.