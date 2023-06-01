All of the ingredients are in place for repeated rounds of heavy rain, so a FLOOD WATCH remains in effect through Friday evening, since we are expecting several rounds of heavy rainfall. 2-4″+ inches of rain possible.

Our unsettled weather pattern is associated with a disturbance located to our West. Showers and storms have increased and become better organized with low pressure in the Gulf prompting NHC to give it a medium chance to form. It could become a short-lived depression or storm as it meanders over the NE Gulf of Mexico.

Computer models showing a weak low (INVEST-91L) meandering over the Gulf of Mexico during the next few days. Forecast remains unchanged. Times of scattered to numerous showers and storms likely for South Florida.

Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7