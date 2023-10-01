We’re nearing the light at the end of the tunnel as we welcome October with some big weather changes arriving early this week, but before then more storms will be possible this Sunday.

With the potential for heavy rain with totals as high as 6 inches in isolated areas leading to the risk for flash flooding in spots, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for metro and coastal Miami-Dade and Broward Counties through 8PM this evening.

The morning will feature sunshine with scattered showers rolling onshore. It’s not until the afternoon when it should turn more active with scattered to numerous thunderstorms developing across the area. This is when the flood threat will be the highest. It’s not until the evening gradually improving conditions should build in with fewer showers and storms.

Overnight tonight will continue to feature the risk for some showers, especially by the coast, as a weak front crosses through the area and heads south.

By Monday, South Florida will be on the drier side of this front, but its drying effects will be gradual. A round or two of showers and storms will remain possible across the area during the day Monday along with an increasing breeze.

Meanwhile high temperatures will feel much nicer into the mid to upper 80s, which is about average for this time of the year, with a push of slightly lower humidity arriving Monday evening. This batch of less humid air is expected to linger much of this first week of October.

It’s not until Tuesday when the real nice weather builds in — a good deal of sunshine, relatively dry conditons, not as humid air and typical temperatures settles in across the region. It won’t be completely dry with the risk for isolated showers each and everyday but it certainly won’t be as wet and dreary as it’s been.

As we progress throughout the rest of the week, temperatures will gradually warm with highs back into the low 90s by next weekend.

In the tropics, while Tropical Storm Rina is expected to dissipate soon, Tropical Storm Philippe should strengthen while curving out to sea next week. Philippe will make its closest approach to the Leeward Islands over the next 24-48 hours.