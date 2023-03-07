Yesterday was a record setting day in Miami, Marathon and Key West with highs in the upper 80’s to low 90’s and today won’t be any different.

Forecast calls for a steering winds to be mainly out of the West allowing temperatures to ramp up quickly this afternoon and maintain high humidity levels. Therefore, we will be nearing records for the day.

A weak cold front tries to move in late Wednesday and there is only a small chance of seeing a few showers between Miami-Dade and Broward. By early Thursday, the chance migrates into the Florida Keys as high pressure build quickly across the Southeast United States. This should help temperatures get closer to average and drop the humidity a little through the end of the week.

Long range models showing another front moving in Saturday leaving us with a chance of showers. Sunday should be nice to start off the day with a brief wind out of the Northwest and shifting quickly in the afternoon out of the East-Southeast. A nice day will be on tap, so hopefully you can join me at Nova Southeastern University for the Broward Heart Walk. For details on how you can participate visit wsvn.com.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7