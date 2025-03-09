Daylight Saving Time is here so hopefully your clocks are correct as we “sprung forward” overnight, meaning later sunrises and sunsets are ahead starting this Sunday.

This Sunday morning, there is a Dense Fog Advisory posted for rural Miami-Dade and Broward Counties until 9AM, so if you are traveling to or from the west coast this morning, be sure to take it slow.

This Sunday will be another beautiful day with tons of sunshine and hotter highs reaching the upper 80s across most mainland locations.

Both Miami and Fort Lauderdale are forecast to come close to today’s record high of 88F set back in 2003!

Temperatures will soon change courtesy of an incoming cold front, however, which will arrive Monday afternoon.

Ahead of it, it will be warm with a building breeze and increasing clouds Monday morning. There could even be some spotty showers. Then a broken line of showers and isolated thunderstorms will push through the early to mid afternoon hours. That’s when winds are forecast to be the greatest with gusts up to 30-40 mph.

That rain will push offshore and skies will gradually clear by the evening hours, giving way to another gorgeous stretch of weather for the rest of the week with sunshine and dry conditions.

We’ll also experience another round of cool air with forecast lows in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.