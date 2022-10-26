HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood building went up in smoke.

A condo building was engulfed in flames off of Hillcrest Drive, Wednesday morning.

Crews were able to contain the fire to a corner unit on the eighth floor of the building.

“Well now, it’s all already over, but in the beginning they came because they had a lot of smoke in the last apartment,” said Nestor Santurio. “So, but I don’t know. Finally its over and that nobody was hurt. I am glad.”

Residents said the sprinklers also went off, which caused water damage separate from the fire.

The amount of units affected is still being determined.

