South Florida had quite the soaker with a widespread 2-3 inches across much of the region since Friday morning.

Over 5 inches was measured at Ocean Reef and Coconut Grove and Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Key West and Marathon airports all had record rainfall on Friday!

Mother Nature is not quite done with us yet but we’re nearing the light at the end of the tunnel of this soggy and stormy weather period.

Round 3, which is the main, final round of storms is organizing over the Gulf of Mexico this morning and is headed toward the Florida Keys and South Florida for the late-morning through early-afternoon hours.

Isolated severe weather, including a tornado and damaging winds, will be possible but flooding will remain the greatest concern, especially considering all the rain we saw yesterday.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire area through this evening for a widespread, additional 1-2 inches of rainfall.

Winds will also remain gusty, with gusts up to 35 mph so a Wind Advisory remains in efefct through this evening for metro and coastal Miami-Dade and Broward.

The good news is that by sunset, we expect mostly dry conditions and clearing skies to begin to enter as a front crosses through South Florida.

This will unleash beautiful weather for Sunday with sunshine, seasonable temperatures and just the chance for a stray shower. Morning temperatures will actually be on the cooler side into the 60s!

Warming then returns through Thursday of next week until another front arrives with just a few showers and storms. This, thankfully, does not look to be a heavy or significant weather system then.