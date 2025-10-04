PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A federal judge in Oregon has temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s administration from deploying the National Guard in Portland.

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut issued the order Saturday in a lawsuit brought by the state and city.

The Defense Department had said it was placing 200 members of Oregon’s National Guard under federal control for 60 days to protect federal property at locations where protests are occurring or likely to occur after Trump called the city “war-ravaged.”

Oregon officials said that description was ludicrous. The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in the city has recently been the site of nightly protests, which typically drew a couple dozen people in recent weeks before the deployment was announced.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.