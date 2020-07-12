FDOH reports over 15K new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

(WSVN) - There are now more than 269,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 4,242 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 269,811 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 15,299 from Saturday’s update.

There are now 64,444 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 30,025 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 21,018, and 572 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 18,271 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

