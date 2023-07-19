When living in Miami, you need to know a thing or two about swimwear.

One local stylist turned designer knows all there is to know.

Deco caught up with the fashionable Angela Horton, to learn all about what looks good on the beach.

Angela Horton has spent years styling stars like Eva Longoria, Uma Thurman and even Beyonce.

Angela Horton: “Styling has always been in my background, I was a stylist for Saks Fifth Avenue, for the Fifth Avenue Club in New York.”

Now, after rave reviews from her debut at Miami Swim Week, Angela wants everyone to feel just like a star through her new resort and swimwear line.

Angela Horton: “To be able to give people quality at an affordable price is really what I think we deserve right now.”

When designing her new line, Angela not only wanted it to be affordable and fashionable but also something women will enjoy for the long haul.

Angela Horton: “That’s one of the biggest things right now, we shouldn’t be buying 20 pieces of something and getting rid of it the next year. You want things that are going to stay in your closet.”

Being environmentally conscious was also a key factor when designing the swimwear.

Angela Horton: “Probably the biggest thing in today’s world is to be able to avoid fast fashion if we can from a sustainability standpoint. I feel like most designers are trying really hard to play on that.”

While Angela said she owes most of her fashion inspo to her mother, living in the 305 has definitely left an impression on her designs.

Angela Horton: “Just being in this amazing little paradise, slice of heaven where I live… The incredible scenery around me is really so inspiring.”

And just who does Angela want to wear her gear?

Angela Horton: “Everyone, I feel like I want to be a bridge to any and every woman. Whether they are 16 or they are 80.”

Angela Horton: “One of the most amazing things was when the model said to us, ‘You know, this is something I would wear but it’s also something my mom would wear’ and I was like ‘Yes, homerun.'”

Home run indeed.

With pops of pink and bold hints of navy and white. There is definitely something for everyone.

Angela Horton: “It’s magical when you see somebody that’s wearing your product. You can feel their emotions, you can feel that they feel good in it.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Angela Horton

angelahorton.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.