LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A family of six was left without a place to call home after a fire broke out in a Lauderhill neighborhood.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the blaze along the 4400 block of 14th Street, just before 1:30 a.m., Saturday.

One of the displaced victims described the moment he learned flames were filling his home.

“I just remember my sister just was yelling in the room, saying, ‘Fire, fire,'” he said. “I just came in, and I just seen like a huge fire.”

The man said he and other family members tried to put out the flames, to no avail.

“We just tried to get water, trying to throw it out, but it was too much smoke, so we had to get out,” he said.

Once outside the house, the family realized the magnitude of the blaze.

“I come outside, I look, there’s smoke. They’re standing right in front of the car here and, within 10 minutes or so, the house was engulfed in flames,” said another family member.

Thick black smoke was seen shooting from the roof as distraught family members watched nearby

As the sun came up, the damage was even more clear. Cameras showed burnt beds and windows covered in soot.

The fire has left this family with only the clothes on their back.

“Everything, whether it’s their belongings, their personal items, photos, memories that they can never get back, everything is gone,” said a family member.

Volunteers with the American Red Cross are assisting the family. as the fire remains under investigation.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

