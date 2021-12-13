FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a train in Fort Lauderdale.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan said the woman in her early 70s was struck by a Brightline train at the station near Northwest First Avenue and Seventh Street, Monday morning.

She was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for some time but have since reopened.

