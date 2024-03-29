An EGG-cellent weekend of weather is forecast across South Florida courtesy of high pressure building in behind a front that crossed through late in the day on Thursday. That front ushered in below average temperatures and low humidity for our Friday and that weather trend will continue over the weekend.

Temperatures tonight will be on the cool side once again but slightly milder than Friday morning’s lows courtesy of an onshore wind. Temperatures across most mainland locations will fall into the mid 60s while the Florida Keys will be closer to the 70F mark.

Then on Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds along with a lighter, easterly breeze. Conditions will likely be dry but there will also be some cloudy periods blocking out the sun from time-to-time. High temperatures will once again be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday will basically be a copy-and-paste forecast of Saturday, although skies should feature fewer clouds and temperatures will be a degree or two warmer during the day courtesy of winds more out of the east-southeast.

Winds will continue to take on more of a southerly direction through Wednesday, meaning a warming trend is back in the forecast through mid next week. On Wednesday, some locations could hit 90F depending on the timing of our next weak front.

That front will lead to the chance for showers and storms during the Wednesday/Thursday time frame but it’s too early to know how widespread this potential rain is and when it could arrive.

Until then, it will be bright and dry thanks to high pressure in firm control of our pattern.