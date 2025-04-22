Earth Day has come and gone (Tuesday April 22) but it’s the kind of Day that could, and should, continue beyond the 24-hour time span. Across south Florida residents can continue to plant new vegetation, clean our ocean and beaches, and do much more than that. It’s a beneficial thing for all of us.

It was another pleasant day with seasonable temperatures, Tuesday. We were able to chalk up another day with highs in the lower to middle 80’s. It followed comfortable lows that were almost entirely above 70-degrees (minimal exceptions, like Weston, dipped into the upper 60’s). The Dry Season is also living up to its billing with no rain reported across the region.

If it seems like the weather pattern is repetitive, you are correct. We’re spending this week on the western side of distant High Pressure. The High is in control for most of the western Atlantic waters, yet weakening recently. For south Florida, the result is a continued onshore flow. During other times of the year, this set up leads to showers working off the ocean. In this case, though, (and for the time being) there’s a tremendous amount to dry air that exists over the region. With limited “low level moisture” we’ll have to wait for some much needed rain. Some of our forecast models show a gap in the drying which could open the door for random rain bands, beginning Thursday and beyond. It’s by no means a guarantee that showers will arrive at your place, but we’ll be watching for SOME late week potential. We’re only forecasting a small rain chance (10-20%) at this time. Also, any sprinkles or minor activity won’t last very long.

Finally, an important Rip Current risk has been extended through Friday along our Atlantic beaches. Recently, dangerous rip currents have caused numerous water rescues and, unfortunately, even lead to a couple fatalities. As long as this (high) threat holds, you’ll be wise to avoid swimming in the ocean, especially at non-guarded beaches. It’s better to err on the side of caution!

