Driver flees South Beach traffic stop, leading to police chase; 1 arrested, 3 detained

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic stop spiraled into chaos after, police said, a driver fled, leading officers on a pursuit through the busy streets of South Beach that ended with four people in custody.

Cellphone video showed a black Cadillac driving on a section of Ocean Drive closed to vehicles, Sunday afternoon.

“South Beach is very scary right now,” said witness Cori Kavanath.

The dramatic footage captured police sirens blaring in the background as people ran back in an attempt to avoid the action.

“All the people started running, and they all get, like, into the place,” said Kavanath.

According to Miami Beach Police, motor officers were conducting traffic enforcement near South Pointe Drive and Alton Road when the driver of the Cadillac ran a stop sign and refused to pull over, at around 2:30 p.m., Sunday.

Cellphone video showed officers approaching with guns drawn before the car is seen taking off.

“I saw the car going up the grass, and the police start chasing him,” said Kavanath.

Investigators said the driver hit several other vehicles while trying to get away.

Police said it all came to an end along Washington Avenue near Sixth Street.

Officers arrested the driver of the Cadillac and detained three others who were inside the vehicle.

Police said the officer involved in the pursuit was not injured.

Dectives said the black Cadillac was stolen.

