NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A watchful Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy alerted the driver of a pickup truck that a fire was burning under his vehicle in the nick of time, witnesses said.

Video captured the truck erupting in flames moments after the driver managed to exit the vehicle at the intersection of Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade, early Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews arrived shortly after to put out the flames.

