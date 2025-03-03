WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have arrested and charged a man who, they said, plowed through a front yard in Miami Shores after a pursuit involving Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Surveillance video captured a Nissan sedan as it barreled into a homeowner’s yard near Northwest 103rd Street and Second Court, crashing into trees and knocking down a fence, Saturday afternoon.

Moments later, the security footage shows the driver running from the scene as police sirens are heard.

The Florida Highway Patrol on Sunday identified that man as Antwan Lawson.

Investigators said a trooper noticed the suspect driving recklessly as he was exiting Interstate 95. When the trooper attempted to stop the motorist, he took off along Northwest 103rd Street.

Following a brief pursuit, detectives said, Lawson lost control of the Nissan, crashed into an SUV and then came just inches away from going into the house on the property where his car finally came to rest.

A woman who spoke with 7News said she was the driver of the SUV involved in the crash.

“There was a police officer that was chasing the car, and I think the car just swings into my car and then hit me from the back,” said the woman, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera. “Just blacked out, ’cause all the airbags came out.”

Also inside the SUV, she said, were her two children.

“I’m just happy that I’m alive, and I have my kids in the car,” she said. “So far, everybody is doing good.”

FHP officials said Lawson was arrested blocks away from the house. He is now facing six felony charges, including fleeing from police.

As for the homeowners, they told 7News they are grateful no one was hurt, but they are now left cleaning up a big mess.

Investigators said Lawson was driving with a suspended license and has six prior convictions for the same offense. He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.