Drive thru testing site in Miami Beach now testing first responders

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A drive-thru testing site on Collins Avenue next to the Eden Roc Hotel will now test first responders, healthcare workers, and all employees of essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies.

The front line workers can be tested even if they don’t have symptoms, but you do need to make an appointment.

This site is open every day except for Saturday.

