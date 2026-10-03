Happy Saturday, South Florida!

The weekend forecast looks much better with much lower rain chances and a mix of clouds and sun. Sunday looks especially dry with If you’re going to the beach rip currents will remain an issue for both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking ahead, higher rain chances return on Monday, with Tuesday looking like the wettest day as an old front stalls over central Florida. The rest of the week will feature typical sun and storms with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees.

TROPICAL UPDATE:

No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.