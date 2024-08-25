Following what was a soggy and stormy Saturday across South Florida, which included a record 2.99 inches of rain at Miami International Airport, a drier and brighter weather pattern — relatively speaking — will settle in to start the next week.

The tropical wave we’ve been following is now to our west over the Gulf of Mexico and Yucatan Peninsula but moisture still lingers while a front is still stuck over northern Florida. Given this, additional scattered showers and storms will be possible this Sunday.

That means some of us will see some more rain today while others will end up dry. Rain chances will peak at a 50% chance midday. Do expect more dry time this Sunday with a gradual increase in cloud cover throughout the day.

On Monday and Tuesday, then typical onshore flow will be in place, providing some scattered morning showers followed by afternoon, inland thunderstorms. High temperatures will be slightly above normal in the low 90s.

Then during the second half of the week, we’ll be following another potential tropical wave approaching from the east. This will usher in more tropical moisture and therefore higher rain chances.

By the way, there are now only 51 days left of South Florida’s rainy season as we end August soon and welcome September, which is some of our rainiest months of the year. In other words, more unsettled days are ahead — at least based off climatolgy.