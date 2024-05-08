CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on Wednesday arrested a Cutler Bay teacher, accused of slapping an 8-year-old boy with autism.

Isaiah Torres’ mother spoke with 7News and said that her son came home on Tuesday afternoon from his school at Dr. Edward L. Whigham Elementary in Cutler Bay with a red mark on his cheek, jaw, and neck.

Video, shared by the family, showed her talking to her son after school.

“Show me where the teacher hit you. It was there?” she said. “Let me see.”

Parents dropping off their children at school Wednesday morning expressed their frustration after learning about the alleged assault.

“It’s definitely concerning,” said a parent. “It’s something I’m going to look a lot further into to see what really happened and talk to me boys and see what’s going on there.”

Torres was mortified after she saw her son’s face when he got back from school.

“My son got home at 3:09 in the afternoon and his face was bright red like that,” said the mother. “As a parent to an autistic child, that is nonverbal, I was absolutely mortified.”

Her son is on medication, which his mother said limits his ability to show emotion, however, the images and the conversation between mother and son after school explains plenty.

She said that the school has since fired the teacher and also said the State’s Attorney’s Office will be contacting her.

“I would definitely love to see further action taken if it turns out that it actually occurred and I’ll be looking a it closely from now on for sure,” said a parent.

Miami-Dade Public Schools released the following statement:

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) is deeply disturbed by the case. The safety of our students is of paramount importance to us M-DCPS

The teacher arrested in this incident has not been identified.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.