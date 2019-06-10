Dozens of pets found living in filth in SW Miami-Dade garage up for adoption

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Animal Services is relocating dozens of dogs and a handful of cats to loving new homes after they were found living in deplorable conditions in the garage of a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

Miami-Dade Animal Services spokesperson Kathleen Labrada said the pets are being adopted at lightning speed.

“Ten have already gone home with adopters, and 15 have left with rescue organizations,” she said.

7News cameras captured families who showed up at the Miami-Dade Animal Services facility after they saw 7News’ story on Friday.

“My heart’s open, and we’re ready to look for our forever fur baby for a home,” said Katherine Chavarriage, who adopted one of the animals.

Officials said the helpless creatures were found crammed inside a garage on Thursday night.

“Two thousand square feet of the most appalling living conditions that our investigators have likely ever encountered,” said Labrada.

In total, 99 dogs and five cats were removed from the home.

The animals’ owner, Alice James, insisted she did not neglect the animals. She said she gave them a home after rescuing them.

“I found them on the road. One I found at Sedano’s, and I took her, and then the rest are from the road,” she said. “The injured ones I nursed back to health, and yeah, we had a very close relationship.”

The pets of various sizes and breeds desperately needed bathing, grooming, feeding and medical attention. Some even underwent surgery.

“We identified a number of tumors underneath the mats. There were some dogs that inside their matted fur were fish hooks and bits of wire,” said Labrada. “They really were living in atrocious conditions.”

Days after their ordeal, many of the pets are cleaned up and ready to join new families.

“Currently, 75 of the 99 dogs are here in the shelter and still available for adoption,” said Labrada, “so we encourage the community to come out, come in and meet the pets, and make a selection.”

If you are interested in bringing one of these pets home, click here.

