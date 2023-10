SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A downed power line sparked a fire at a shed in Southwest Miami-Dade, where flames spread to a nearby home.

The fire happened just off Bird Road at 59th Avenue.

The shed was destroyed and one wall of the house was left charred.

Officials reported that no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.