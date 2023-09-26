SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - There could be a possible change of plans when it comes to new construction at the site of the Surfside building collapse.

A developer submitted new plans to move the loading zone for its proposed condo building off of 88th Street, which would keep the dock away from the memorial site commemorating the victims of the Champlain Towers South tragedy.

Relatives of the victims spoke out against the original plans and said the garbage would spill onto the site.

There is a meeting to discuss the future of the site on Wednesday.

