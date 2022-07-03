FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Despite long lines and large crowds, travelers at South Florida airports are experiencing what could be a brief respite in the midst of a busy travel weekend nationwide.

Things seemed to be running smoothly on Sunday at both Miami International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airports.

Airport officials have not reported any major problems, despite tens of thousands of flights being canceled or delayed across the country this Fourth of July weekend.

MIA is expecting more than 725,000 travelers for the holiday, which would make it their busiest Fourth of July weekend ever.

Airline and airport officials caution that Monday could be a very busy day, with many people expected to be traveling home.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.