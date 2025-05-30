PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - A 6-year-old child was found dead inside a home in St. Lucie County, prompting a “suspicious death investigation,” according to authorities.

Deputies were dispatched around 10 a.m., Friday, to a residence in the 2500 block of Bedford Drive to conduct a welfare check after a School Resource Deputy raised concerns about the child’s absence from school since May 14, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the child’s mother, who directed them to a bedroom where the child was found deceased, the sheriff’s office said.

The case is being treated as a suspicious death.

Detectives say the investigation is active and ongoing, but there is no threat to the public.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.