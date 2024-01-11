Well hopefully you enjoyed the pleasant conditions Wednesday when we saw some periods of sunshine before the clouds rolled back in during the afternoon. Those clouds were associated with the front that crossed through Tuesday night, which is now stalled offshore but is starting to lift back north toward the area as a warm front.

As this happens, this will draw in more moisture throughout the day Thursday, keeping skies cloudy and will also lead to times of rain. We have one batch of rain gradually lifting north in the morning, then a lull should develop midday besides the occasional spotty shower passing by. By the evening and into overnight tonight, more rain is forecast along with an isolated storm chance as that warm front moves through.

Due to the clouds and a northeast wind, high temperatures will be near to slightly below normal into the mid 70s.

Now on Friday, most of this moisture should be to our north, allowing for drier and brighter conditions. An early-day shower can’t be ruled out but it will be dry overall featuring mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies with warmer and more humid conditions.

It will remain warm and humid heading into our Saturday as the next front approaches. This front unfortunately will start to lose its momentum and will slow down and eventually stall across the area by Sunday.

This will make for another damp and unsettled weekend with mostly cloudy skies and times of rain and thunderstorms. Depending on the placement of this front, that will determine how wet the weekend is and how mild temperatures will be on Sunday. Currently, the forecast calls for seasonable temperatures with highs in the mid 70s.

Then temperatures will warm back up Monday and Tuesday of next week until the next front arrives, bringing showers and storms by Tuesday night then potentially cooler temperatures for Wednesday.