A change in our weather pattern is upon us just in time for the weekend, unfortunately, as a series of fronts begin to reach Florida, trapping plenty of moisture across the region.

It’s been a hot but relatively dry week for September standards, but storms will be in store once again starting today and this active weather pattern will last into much of next week, too.

This Friday, expect morning sunshine followed by afternoon scattered storms. It could get active at times after 1PM with areas of heavy rain in spots. Conditions should then improve after sunset. Before any rain moves in, highs will be in the low 90s across the mainland and mid 90s in the Keys.

Then for this weekend, Saturday and Sunday will be fairly similar with a mix of sun and clouds to begin the day, then a round or two or rain and thunderstorms will become likely in the afternoon. It won’t be a washout but there’s a good chance you see rain at some point over the course of the weekend. Highs will range from the low to mid 90s — likely hotter on Sunday than on Saturday.

Next week will feature more of the same as fronts hang around Florida, essentially trapping plenty of moisture across the state. Rain chances will generally hover around 60%. Highs will hold above average overall in the low to mid 90s as we’ll be on the warm side and to the south of these fronts.

With repeated rounds of heavy rain, flooding will be a concern everyday along with the risk for an isolated strong to severe storm.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee will begin to overspread tropical storm conditions (39+ mph) to coastal sections of New England today, bringing some wind, coastal flooding/storm surge and rain along the New England coast tonight into tomorrow before likely making landfall in Nova Scotia, Canada Saturday night as a strong, post-tropical storm.

There is also Tropical Storm Margot and two other areas to watch for potential development, none of which are a threat to land over the next week or ever will be.