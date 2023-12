MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a Miami Beach restaurant.

Fire rescue responded at the at Carbone, along Collins Avenue, near South Pointe Drive, Tuesday.

According to officials, they found an exhaust vent that overheated.

The fire was quickly put out and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.