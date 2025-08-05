DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A bad crash left a car rolled over on the eastbound lanes of Interstate-595 in Davie.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, Tuesday, near Nob Hill Road showing Davie Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responding to the crash.

FHP said a dump truck rolled over after the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The response has snarled traffic during rush hour. As of 4:30 p.m., partial lanes are blocked.

The driver suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.

