Who says you have to stay up ’til midnight to ring in the new year? Certainly not the Miami Children’s Museum, that’s for sure. The educational fun spot is starting the festivities early with a fun-filled event perfect for the whole family.

Dave Coulier (as Joey Gladstone): “Oh, Michelle, are you sleeping?”

Mary-Kate Olsen (as Michelle Tanner): “Happy New Year.”

Dave Coulier (as Joey Gladstone): “No, it’s still not time yet.”

Mary-Kate Olsen (as Michelle Tanner): “This is taking forever!”

This New Year’s Eve, your kids should have no trouble staying awake for the countdown. That’s because things are starting earlier at the Miami Children’s Museum.

The fun spot is back with its annual Noon Year’s Eve extravaganza.

Deborah Spiegelman: “At 12 noon on December 31st. we are having a celebration for kids and their families.”

The festivities may be starting during the day, but the vibe wil be like a full-on party at midnight.

Deborah Spiegelman: “We consider it the Times Square of the South. They’ll get party favors, they’ll get hats, they’ll get streamers when they come in, so it’s really the beginning of the new year for kids.”

All of that leads to the epic moment of the clock striking noon.

Deborah Spiegelman: “We will literally have a massive ball drop, balloon drop and confetti explosion. It’s wild.”

While the 2024 send-off is all fun and games, the museum says, it’s really an opportunity to involve the kiddos.

Deborah Spiegelman: “Kids can set their own expectations, they can set their New Year’s resolutions, and it gives families an opportunity to talk about what it means to celebrate together.”

The excitement begins at 10 a.m., but just because the ball drops at noon doesn’t mean the parties over. There’s still plenty of time to celebrate.

Deborah Spiegelman: “The partying goes on until 2 o’clock in the afternoon, when we close.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami Children’s Museum

Noon Year’s Eve

Dec. 31, 2024, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

980 MacArthur Causeway

Miami, FL 33132

eventbrite.com/e/miami-childrens-museum-noon-years-eve-celebration-tickets

