Coronavirus changing everyday appearance of South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way South Florida looks.

Signs and symbols are everywhere, from the sad, to the unique, to the uplifting.

We don’t need signs to tell us things are different in South Florida, yet they’re everywhere.

Signs of lost business, of shared responsibility.

On Key Biscayne, an eerie electronic message read, “All non-resident travel- Restricted.”

Tourism may be the area’s lifeblood, but not right now.

“Beaches and parks closed. Turn around,” another sign said.

The sand and surf are as beautiful as always.

But officials want everyone to stay away and stay safe at home.

From locked gates, to empty sports fields.

Many normally packed parking lots are car free in this new normal.

There’s even a playground wrapped in police tape.

Empty ticket counters are everywhere at Miami International Airport, with departure signs reading “cancelled.”

Air travel is down 95%, which the TSA said are numbers not seen since the agency was formed after 9/11.

