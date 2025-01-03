Strap in! South Florida is in for a weather roller coaster as temperatures are set to drop this weekend, rise briefly Monday before plummeting for the rest of next week. There is even the potential for the season’s coldest air — so far at least — to arrive next week.

A cold front is responsible for this weekend’s drop in temperatures with widespread lows in the low to mid 50s across mainland South Florida Saturday morning.

The afternoon will turn very pleasant with highs in the low 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The cold air connection continues Sunday but temperatures won’t be as cold.

Ocean air will then return from Sunday through Monday afternoons, leading to a brief period of warmer temperatures.

It will definitely be brief because another cold front will quickly sweep through Monday night, crashing in a prolonged period of colder temperatures. This time around, an Arctic area of high pressure will completely drop farther south into the central US, drawing in even colder temperatures into South Florida starting Tuesday.

This means lows into at least the upper 40s are expected mid to late week while highs only top the mid to upper 60s. There is still some wiggle room for these numbers to increase or decrease so stay tuned for further updates.