Cold start in the widespread 40’s across Broward and Miami-Dade with the 50’s in the Florida Keys.

COLD WEATHER TIPS- Make sure to dress in layers, protect your pets, bring sensitive plants inside & be extra careful using space heaters by keeping them away from furniture and curtains. Get the latest @wsvn on Today in #Florida! @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/kWiknvw58C — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 24, 2022

An area of low pressure and trailing cold front develops in the Gulf on Tuesday helping temperatures gradually warm up and it will get wetter.

Most models show the front forecast to pass South Florida and strengthen in the Western Atlantic as the jet stream dips once again over the Southeast United States on Thursday. This means showers and an isolated storm possible Wednesday with fewer by Thursday across the region.

Drier and colder conditions return Saturday afternoon through the remainder of the weekend.

NEXT STORM SYSTEM will develop in the Gulf on Tuesday helping temps. gradually warm up & pattern turning wetter. Showers & isolated storms possible midweek with fewer by Thursday across South Florida. Drier & colder air returns for the weekend. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/g6Pk2V7LNt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 24, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7