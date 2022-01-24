Cold start in the widespread 40’s across Broward and Miami-Dade with the 50’s in the Florida Keys.
An area of low pressure and trailing cold front develops in the Gulf on Tuesday helping temperatures gradually warm up and it will get wetter.
Most models show the front forecast to pass South Florida and strengthen in the Western Atlantic as the jet stream dips once again over the Southeast United States on Thursday. This means showers and an isolated storm possible Wednesday with fewer by Thursday across the region.
Drier and colder conditions return Saturday afternoon through the remainder of the weekend.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7