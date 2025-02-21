The action flick “Cleaner” hits theaters Friday, and it’s packed with more twists than a power cord. An extreme hostage situation turns sideways all the way up a building — 50 stories up, to be exact.

Baddie Daisy Ridley tries to save the day. She sat down with Deco to talk about the ultimate cleanup.

Character in “Cleaner”: “Someone got inside.”

Clive Owen (as Marcus): “One of the cleaners? Find them.”

Good luck finding actress Daisy Ridley climbing and dangling on the side of a building again.

Daisy Ridley: “Yeah, it’s not something I’m going back to. I have real respect for people that climb. Firstly, I don’t really like heights, but the climbing is just so terrifying. When you see people doing the climbing, on the under hangs and things, that is just not for me.”

Character in “Cleaner”: We’re hearing reports of an incident at the Agneon Tower.”

In the movie “Cleaner,” Daisy’s character, Joey, is a fearless window cleaner turned hero. Talking herself up is something they have in common.

Daisy Ridley (as Joey Locke): “Joey, get a grip.”

Daisy Ridley: “Apparently is the perfect thing to calm your nervous system, is to do two sharp inhales through your nose and then a slow exhale. So, if I’m starting to spiral, that’s what I do. But yeah, sometimes I do self-talk, tell myself I can do it.”

Julia Roberts (as Erin Brockovich): “I think I look nice, and as long as I have one ass instead of two, I’ll wear what I like. If that’s all right with you.”

And when in doubt, Ridley looks up to the greats.

Daisy Ridley: “My thing of trying to feel really great, my phrase is, ‘What would Julia Roberts do?’ And then I feel like a real [expletive] powerhouse. That’s how I am proceeding in the world at the moment.”

Training for hand-to-hand fight scenes in this action flick was next level.

Daisy Ridley: “I hadn’t done fight scenes like this on screen before. One of the fights, I’m quite a contained area, so what happens when two people are trying to kill each other, honestly, in a really contained space. So, yeah, I trained really hard beforehand and was covered in bruises by the end of it.”

‘The Cleaner” is now playing in theaters.

