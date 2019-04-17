Classmates react to Miami Beach Senior High student at center of Denver manhunt

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (WSVN/AP) — As federal authorities continue their search for a Miami Beach high school student accused of making threats in Colorado, her classmates back home are reacting to the news.

Public schools in the Denver area were forced to close Wednesday after authorities said 18-year-old Sol Pais who is “infatuated” with the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School made threats just days before the 20th anniversary of the attack that killed 13 people.

There’s a massive manhunt underway for her that includes efforts from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

According to officials, Pais traveled to Colorado from Miami on Monday night and purchased a pump-action shotgun and ammunition.

Classmates at Miami Beach Senior High, the school Pais attended, reacted to the troubling reports.

“I was really scared,” said student Isabella Pirena. “I was coming in an Uber, and I was like, ‘Should I go or should I stay?’ I didn’t know what to do.”

“Most likely she was going through something at home,” student Jerry William added.

Another student noticed things that stood out about Pais.

“She’s just really serious. She never smiles,” student Mia Fuentes said. “I’ve never seen her smile when I see her around the halls.”

A higher number of absences was reported at the school by students, Wednesday.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho released a one-minute video to ease the minds of students and staff members.

“There is no imminent or immediate threat to Miami-Dade Schools,” he said. “In an abundance of caution and as a matter of prevention, we have heightened our alert systems and have disseminated information regarding this individual, including her picture, to all schools throughout the district.”

Carvalho also mentioned that Pais was not the subject of any prior investigations.

Over at her Surfside home, investigators were spotted by 7News cameras removing a large bag of items.

Neighbors in the area were concerned for their safety.

“I was worried that there was an immediate threat to the neighborhood,” resident Aaron Goldman said. “Beyond that, I had never seen this girl before. I’m not sure how long they’ve been in the community. I’ve been here about five years, and I’ve never seen her before.”

