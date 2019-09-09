Changes in sight

Outside of a few random showers (due to sea breezes from both coasts) Florida is fairly dry. This pattern won’t last all week, though.

As a front fades away (north of Florida then draped into the western Atlantic), we’ll see strengthening winds from the ocean. Basically, Tuesday will be a transition day into a gusty onshore pattern.

Here’s a check on Wednesday’s weather map. High pressure off the northeast coast of the United States will be the primary “driver” of the pattern. In the distant east (approaching the Bahamas) we see a tropical wave that will get steered westward. Although there will be a few batches of rain ahead of the disturbance, the main activity will arrive with the wave itself (later this week).

The big view of the Tropics shows Tropical Storm Gabrielle which is no threat to land as it races northward. Then, there are 3 tropical waves. Each is located over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

The wave that’s most closest to the Bahamas and Florida will push rain our way, by Friday. The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring the system for potential future development. It may have a window of time, with less wind shear, to get stronger into our region. There’s a low chance for development into a tropical depression.