CHANGES COMING

Happy steamy Sunday south Florida!

We’ll be nearing record highs again, with record highs likely again today for Key West and Marathon. Marathon has set a record high 8 days in a row as of yesterday and today will likely make 9.

Today will be the last day of exceptional warmth thanks to a pattern change.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today, about 10 degrees above normal.

Most of the day will be dry until SSW winds push the west coast sea breeze over the east coast metro areas this afternoon. Rain chances are highest today after 1pm along the coast.

A cold front arrives late tonight and hangs around south Florida for the next several days. This will keep temperatures slightly cooler and increase our rain chances next week.

The front lifts back north Tuesday and stalls again keeping the highest rain chances of the week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Enjoy this spring-like day!

-Meteorologist Felicia Combs

