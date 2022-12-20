There was no voice, literally no voice, like Whitney Houston’s. No life like hers either. The career highs were so high, she’d break a record while just eating cereal at breakfast. But there were, of course, the lows, and you’ll see it all in the new biopic, “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

That voice is chills-down-your-back and bring-you-to-tears beautiful, like the superstar herself.

Her epic life story is now being told in the new biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.”

Alex Miranda: “‘I had nothing, nothing, nothing,’ until I saw your performance.”

Naomi Ackie: “That was amazing! You’re a beautiful singer!”

Naomi Ackie plays the singularly-talented singer, down to the tiniest of details.

Naomi Ackie: “She was very intentional. Even like that. She would do that a lot. Where her voice came from was through and up her spine, so her back was very strong, and that’s why she looked so graceful and so her arms were extremely expressive on stage.”

The movie does double as a concert, but it also … goes there.

Alex Miranda: “I cried, I think, four times, and that doesn’t count for the moments I was just emotional.”

Naomi Ackie: “For the 48 years she was alive, she lived many different lives.”

But it wasn’t just a tragedy.

Naomi Ackie: “She touched so many people with her music, with her energy, that I can’t see her life as anything but a huge success.”

Now, we all know about that turbulent marriage to R&B singer Bobby Brown, but the public has heard much less about her relationship with Robyn Crawford.

Nafessa Williams: “It’s very important for me, for black teenagers and black young women who are lesbian to see themselves and feel like they are represented.”

Played by Nafessa Williams.

Nafessa Williams: “I was just really honored to give my voice over to it and for fans to see a different side of Whitney and this relationship.”

Homophobic pressure from her family and the industry pushed the two apart, but Robin continued to work as Whitney’s assistant and creative director.

Nafessa Williams: “Even as a fan of Whitney, I was like, damn, it’s good to know that she had somebody like Robin. If you ask me, Robin is a real one, and she’s a ride or die. I just think they are soulmates.”

As far as their karaoke pick…

Nafessa Williams: “Um… ‘I’m Every Woman.'”

And, no surprise…

Naomi Ackie: “‘You! I Wanna dance with you! I wanna dance with you.'”

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” hits theaters Thursday.

